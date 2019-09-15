|
|
McHUGH MARIE NANETTE
Age 70, of Ross Twp., passed away on Sept. 12, 2019, surrounded by her loved ones. Born Feb. 4, 1949, daughter of the late Michael and Jessie Sibenac. Beloved wife of James W. McHugh, whom she married on Sept. 18, 1971; loving mother of Karen and Kris McHugh; dear grandma of Taylor and Ashleigh; and sister of Carol (late Marvin) Short, Michael (Peggy) Sibenac, David (Lauren) Sibenac, and Rosanne Katic. Family and friends welcome Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Blessing Service will be held Monday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , or The .
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 15, 2019