PAPARIELLA MARIE "JOANNE" (BOCCELLA)
Age 85, on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, of Carrick. Wife of the late Joseph Papariella, Sr. Mother of James (Barbara Singer) Papariella, Mark (Gerry) Papariella, and the late Joseph "Joey" Papariella, Jr. Grandmother of Joey and Lisa, Amy and Paul, and Justin and Tai. Great-Nana of Jordan, Cailey, Lexi, Tyler, Max, and Crosby. Daughter of the late Joseph and Lisetta Boccella. Sister of the late Virgil Boccella, Samuel Boccella, and Nick Manzella. Sister-in-law of Mary Ann Boccella. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Visitations Friday, 2-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC.,1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. Interment in St. Wendelin Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 7, 2019