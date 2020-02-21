|
MONTGOMERY MARIE R. (SOSTER)
Age 87, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Murrysville, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant. Marie was born on August 14, 1932, in Iselin, PA, the daughter of the late John E. and Lousie (Maraffi) Soster. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer C. Montgomery; and her sister, Geneva (Soster) Carazzo. Marie was a 1950 graduate of Braddock High School and a former employee of Union Switch & Signal Co. She enjoyed painting, vintage movies, dancing, singing, and was a member of the Sweet Adelines for several years. Marie is survived by her brother, John R. Soster of Turtle Creek; and her sister, Maxine S. Stadterman of Level Green; as well as nieces, nephews and cousins. Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. in the JOHN M. DOBRINICK FUNERAL HOME, INC., 702 7th St., (State Rt. 130), Trafford, 412-372-3111. Parting prayers will be on Monday at 9:30 a.m. in the funeral home followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in the St. Regis Church in Trafford with Fr. George Saletrik as celebrant. Interment will follow in the Good Shepherd Cemetery, Monroeville. www.dobrinickfhinc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020