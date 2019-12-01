Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
SCHRAN MARIE (FODI)

Age 92, of Shaler Twp., passed peacefully on Friday, November 29, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Howard Schran; loving mother of William J. (the late Donna) Schran and the late Kevin H. Schran; proud grandma of William J. Jr., Donald H. (Jamie), and Stacey Schran; dear great-grandma of Grace, Chloe, Zachary, and Hudson Schran; sister of the late Betty Ann Chapel and Eileen Wiefling. Marie worked at her father's deli in part of Fodi's Store and bar. Friends will be received on Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in All Saints Church, Etna, on Thursday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Elks Home Service Project, Somerset, PA.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 1, 2019
