DOUGHERTY MARIE SCHROTH
Of McCandless Township, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020, her birthday. Born in Trenton, NJ, to Godfrey and Marie Schroth, Marie studied philosophy at St. Joseph's University in Philadelphia, worked as a legal secretary, and was an accomplished vocalist and musician. She and her husband, Jack, started their family in Yardley, PA and moved to Pittsburgh in 1980. For 32 years she was a faithful and devoted volunteer at Vincentian Home in the activities department and in pastoral care, including as a liturgical assistant, lector, cantor, and Eucharistic minister. Marie also served as Eucharistic minister and prayer leader at Wexford House in McCandless. She was a resident of the Vincentian community at the time of her death. Marie was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Godfrey Schroth; sister, Helen Hughes; and beloved husband of 28 years, Jack. Marie is survived and cherished by her seven children: John (Karen), Jeanne Battafarano (Nick), Karen Obringer (Bob Hugus), Kevin, Catherine Spencer (Mark), Patricia Boretsky, Michael (Kristen); by her 22 grandchildren and one great-grandchild; and by her sister, Irene Wolfe; brother, Gerald Schroth (Marilyn); and sister-in-law, Dorothy Schroth. Marie was dedicated to her family, devoted to her Catholic faith as reflected in her life of service and prayer, and was an avid fan of the Pirates, Penguins and Steelers. Family and friends are welcome Wednesday from 2-4, and 6-8 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at St. Alexis Parish. Private interment will be held at St. Mary's Cemetery, Hamilton, NJ.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020