SHUTTLEWORTH MARIE (MARTINO)

Age 80, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, of Brentwood. Beloved wife of 63 years to Donald F. Shuttleworth; loving mother of Donald P. (Catherine) Shuttleworth and Robert M. (Regina) Shuttleworth; devoted grandmother of Michelle (Andrew) Towler, Jennifer (Beau) Guillory, Kristen (Jonathon) Ben and Rachel (Charles) Koontz; great-grandmother of Wyatt Guillory, Eli Guillory, Jack Towler and Amelia Koontz; daughter of the late Helen Martino and John Smerinsky, sister of John Martino, Steven Hruska and the late Shirley and Tony Martino; sister-in-law of Grace (Jim) Smitt. Marie loved to bake and cook and was especially known for her cheesecakes. She was an avid gardener and retired after 23 years from McGinnis Sisters as the manager of the deli department. There will be no visitation. A blessing and celebration of Marie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to the <http://act.alz.org/goto/marie_shuttleworth> Please refer to our website for updates and to post online condolences at www.johnfslater.com