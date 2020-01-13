|
|
HLASNICK MARIE T.
Marie T. Hlasnick, 91, currently of Bridgeville, PA, peacefully passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late David Proski and Clara Miskiewicz. Marie was the loving wife to her late husband, Leonard Hlasnick. Marie is survived by her four children, Arlene (Troy) Cook, Lenny (Carol) Hlasnick, James (Robin) Hlasnick and Linda (Jason) Konley; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray 15317, (724) 941-3211. Family and friends are welcome for visitation Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 11 a.m., St. John Capistran, 1610 McMillan Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Diabetic Association and Pennsylvania Humane Society. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020