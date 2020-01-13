Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
724-941-3211
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer Family Funeral Homes
2828 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Capistran
1610 McMillan Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA
More Obituaries for MARIE HLASNICK
MARIE T. HLASNICK

MARIE T. HLASNICK Obituary
HLASNICK MARIE T.

Marie T. Hlasnick, 91, currently of Bridgeville, PA, peacefully passed away on Friday, January 10, 2020. She was the daughter of the late David Proski and Clara Miskiewicz. Marie was the loving wife to her late husband, Leonard Hlasnick. Marie is survived by her four children, Arlene (Troy) Cook, Lenny (Carol) Hlasnick, James (Robin) Hlasnick and Linda (Jason) Konley; seven grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray 15317, (724) 941-3211. Family and friends are welcome for visitation Tuesday, January 14, 2020, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020, 11 a.m., St. John Capistran, 1610 McMillan Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to American Diabetic Association and Pennsylvania Humane Society. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 13, 2020
