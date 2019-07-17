LANGAN MARIE T.

A devout Catholic committed to her church community. A nurse-turned-hospital executive who dedicated nearly 60 years to helping patients and leading nurses, Marie Langan was instrumental in the opening of Forbes Regional Hospital in 1978 as the Vice President of Nursing. A generous, fiercely independent lifelong Pittsburgher. These words and more describe Marie who died suddenly on July 15, 2019 at her home in Munhall, PA. Born in West Homestead, PA she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Ann (Kavanagh) Langan and was also preceded in death by three brothers, Francis, Tom, and Bill. Education was important to Marie having graduated from the Pittsburgh Hospital School of Nursing, California University of Pennsylvania, and Carnegie Mellon University. She was the consummate professional, described by many as "a true nurses' nurse," always advocating not only for her patients but for the nursing profession. Marie had many nieces, nephews throughout the Pittsburgh area and around the country - and many friends at St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish in Homestead where you would regularly find her volunteering at the fish fry, baptisms, showers, weddings and myriad other special events in the church hall. Marie was know for her style and class. Friends and family will honor her life in R.V. ANDERSON FUNERAL HOME, 315 East Tenth Avenue, Homestead on Thursday from 1-4 and 6-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider a gift in Marie's memory to St. Maximilian Kolbe Church or in support of Forbes Nursing, The Allegheny Health Network, Office of Development, 4818 Liberty Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15224. Mass of Christian burial Friday, 10 a.m. in St. Maximilian Kolbe Church.