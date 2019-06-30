GOLDEN MARIE TERESA (CODISPOTI)

Age 85, of Baldwin Borough, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Greenery Rehab and Nursing Home in Canonsburg. Wife of the late James Golden; beloved mother of Deborah Golden and John (Jamie) Golden; also two loving grandchildren, Chelsey (Brian) Smith and Nicholas (Lauren) Golden; and two loving great-grandchildren, Austin and Owen Smith. Marie worked as a cashier at Foodland in the Lebanon Shoppes and enjoyed the comfort of her home spending time caring for her daughter. A private memorial service for immediate family planned. Laid to rest in the Mt. Lebanon Cemetery. Donations accepted in her name to the at .