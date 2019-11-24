|
GRANTZ MARIE TRUBY
Age 92, of West Mifflin and a former Glassport resident of 47 years. Marie was born in Glassport, May 13, 1927 to the late Frank C. and Elizabeth (Jenets) Truby. She was a 1945 graduate of Glassport High School. She retired after 21 years with Tygart Industries in payroll and accounting and stood her ground as her feisty self when questioned. Marie loved her garden of roses and tomatoes and her dark chocolate. As a member of the greatest generation she was very patriotic and would fly her flag for every holiday. She was truly an amazing women. Reunited in heaven, at last, are Marie Grantz and her beloved husband, Bob. They had shared 59 wonderful years of marriage. She is survived by her daughter, Cynthia L. Corey and son-in-law, Daniel W. Corey. Her daughter was her best friend and became even closer after Bob's passing. She is also survived by her loving nieces, Joan (Jack) Jenkins; nephews, John "Jack" (Susan) Truby and Richard "Rick" Truby; great-nephews, John Truby, Joshua Truby and Jeffrey Jenkins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jane M. Drogoski and brother, John F. Truby. Marie is a member of Queen of the Rosary Parish and lifelong member of Glassport Sons of Italy #941. Friends received WOJCIECHOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Glassport Monday from Noon to 6:00. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. at Queen of the Rosary Parish with Father Wojcicki. Entombment following Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to either the Kidney Foundation or United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 24, 2019