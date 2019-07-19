Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for MARIE WILLIAMS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARIE WILLIAMS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARIE WILLIAMS Obituary
WILLIAMS MARIE

Age 103,  passed into God's loving care on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Asbury Heights. Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Harry A. Williams; two brothers, William Java (the late Alice) and Kevin Java; and her sister, Katherine Java. Loving mother to Glenn Williams (Donna) and Jean Hellmann (the late Dick); loving grandmother to Amy Newton, Doug Newton (Robyn), Todd Williams and Lee Texier and loving great-grandmother to Sage and Maya Williams and William Newton. She is also survived by her sister, Sophie Richardson (the late Donald); and many nieces and nephews. Her long life will be celebrated and missed by all. Marie was a member for 70 years at Mt. Lebanon Presbyterian Church serving in the kitchen and clipping coupons for the military. She also enjoyed volunteering at Salvation Army and Jubilee Kitchen. The family thanks the staff on Laurel Lane and from Bridges Hospice for the loving care they provided to Marie. All are welcome to attend her Memorial Service in the Hickman Chapel at Asbury Heights, 700 Bower Hill Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bridges Hospice, 1200 Gulf Lab Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 or to . Laughlinfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.