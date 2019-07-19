WILLIAMS MARIE

Age 103, passed into God's loving care on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, at Asbury Heights. Marie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 55 years, Harry A. Williams; two brothers, William Java (the late Alice) and Kevin Java; and her sister, Katherine Java. Loving mother to Glenn Williams (Donna) and Jean Hellmann (the late Dick); loving grandmother to Amy Newton, Doug Newton (Robyn), Todd Williams and Lee Texier and loving great-grandmother to Sage and Maya Williams and William Newton. She is also survived by her sister, Sophie Richardson (the late Donald); and many nieces and nephews. Her long life will be celebrated and missed by all. Marie was a member for 70 years at Mt. Lebanon Presbyterian Church serving in the kitchen and clipping coupons for the military. She also enjoyed volunteering at Salvation Army and Jubilee Kitchen. The family thanks the staff on Laurel Lane and from Bridges Hospice for the loving care they provided to Marie. All are welcome to attend her Memorial Service in the Hickman Chapel at Asbury Heights, 700 Bower Hill Road, Mt. Lebanon, on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bridges Hospice, 1200 Gulf Lab Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 or to . Laughlinfuneralhome.com.