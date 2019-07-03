Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
724-772-8800
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
Devlin Funeral Home of Cranberry - Cranberry Twp.
2678 Rochester Road
Cranberry Twp., PA 16066
MARIEN ELAINE EVANS


1932 - 2019
MARIEN ELAINE EVANS Obituary
EVANS MARIEN ELAINE

Age 86, of Seven Fields, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2019. Born Sept. 2, 1932 in Silver City, NM, daughter of the late Henry Neil and Ruby Belle (Pruit) Mulanax; loving mother of Debra Evans (Kenneth Pokrifka); dear grandma of Brian and Gwenore Pokrifka; caring aunt of Janet Kunka, Mollie Melvin, and Robin Thorstenson; great-aunt of Caitlin Melvin. Marien was known a someone interested in her community. To that end, during her retirement, she served as the president of her local homeowners' association for many years. Before she retired and moved to the Pittsburgh area, Marien, after being a homemaker for many years, returned to school and obtained her law degree. With that degree, she proudly served as legal counsel for the Boston School Committee for many years, as well as being legal advisory to the Leahy Clinic in Boston. However, many people in her neighborhood remember her most for her little white dogs, who would greet everyone with great energy and who she loved dearly. Family and friends are welcome Thursday and Friday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m., at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME OF CRANBERRY, 2678 Rochester Rd., Cranberry Twp. A Celebration of Marien's life will be held Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home, officiated by Reverand Matt Klenk.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
