COSENTINO MARIETTA J. (ORTOLEVA)

Formerly of Churchill, on Friday, May 31, 2019, age 92. Beloved wife of the late Sam A. Cosentino; loving mother of Mary Jo Gasperini (Dick) and Christine Krill (Jeff); grandmother of Rich Gasperini (Ali), Michael Gasperini, and Thomas, Daniel, and Laura and the late Julia Krill; great-grandmother of Marie, Clara, and Lucy Gasperini; sister of the late Peter and Phillip Ortoleva, and Jo Hallo; also survived by nieces and nephews; daughter of the late Ross and Angelina Ortoleva and Marietta Ortoleva. To know Marietta was to love her. She was an inspiration to all she met with her kindness, generosity, and devotion to family. Friends received at MCCABE BROS., INC. FUNERAL HOME, 6214 Walnut St., Shadyside, on Monday, from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Bede Church on Tuesday at 10 a.m. THOSE WISHING TO ATTEND, PLEASE GATHER AT THE CHURCH. If desired, memorials in Marietta's name may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, littlesistersofthepoorpittsburgh.org. Condolences may be left at www.mccabebrothers.com.