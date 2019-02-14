DARNLEY MARILYN A. (ROSSI)

Age 77, of Scott Twp., was called home to be with the Lord and promoted to a place of glory, on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Wife of the late William O., Darnley; beloved mother of William O. (Michele) Darnley, Jr., Rick D. Darnley and Michelle L. (Dale) McElhaney; beloved grandmother of Alec and Emily McElhaney; sister of Jerry (Chris) Rossi and the late Matilda (late Bill) Symsek; longtime best friend, Susan (Bill) Linn. No Visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Salvation Army Pittsburgh, 1060 McNeilly Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15226 at 10 a.m., where she was a long Senior Soldier for 20 + years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Salvation Army on McNeilly Road. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie.

