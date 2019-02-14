|
|
DARNLEY MARILYN A. (ROSSI)
Age 77, of Scott Twp., was called home to be with the Lord and promoted to a place of glory, on Saturday, February 9, 2019. Wife of the late William O., Darnley; beloved mother of William O. (Michele) Darnley, Jr., Rick D. Darnley and Michelle L. (Dale) McElhaney; beloved grandmother of Alec and Emily McElhaney; sister of Jerry (Chris) Rossi and the late Matilda (late Bill) Symsek; longtime best friend, Susan (Bill) Linn. No Visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Salvation Army Pittsburgh, 1060 McNeilly Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15226 at 10 a.m., where she was a long Senior Soldier for 20 + years. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to the Salvation Army on McNeilly Road. Arrangements entrusted to the LEO J. HENNEY FUNERAL HOME, Carnegie.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2019