Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
(412) 835-1312
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Paul L. Henney Memorial Chapel
5570 Library Rd
Bethel Park, PA 15102-3612
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas More Church
URSENBACH MARILYN A. (REDMAN)

Age 91, of Bethel Park, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 9, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Harvey Ursenbach; loving mother of Carolyn Hennessy, Stephen Ursenbach, Barbara Lamb, Joanne Ursenbach, Susan Morrison, David Ursenbach and the late Charles Ursenbach; grandmother of Kate, Kevin, Daniel, Gabriel, Ethan, Jordan, Micah, Jessica, Nathan, Olivia and Julia; great-grandmother of Brian, Eric and Asher; sister of Emily Gagnon, Laura Nurre, the late George Lynn Redman and Thomas Redman. She will be fondly remembered as a loving wife and mother for whom family meant everything. She was deeply faithful and a volunteer in her community. Family and friends will be received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PAUL HENNEY CREMATION & FUNERAL TRIBUTES, 5570 Library Rd., Bethel Park. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered Thursday 10 a.m. at St. Thomas More Church. In her memory, donations may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, 1028 Benton Ave., Pgh., PA 15212. www.henneyfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 11, 2019
