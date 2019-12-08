|
|
BRIM MARILYN (TOLBERT)
Age 81, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019. Marilyn was born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 18, 1938. She was a graduate of Shenley High School and Connelly Trade School. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years in local VA Hospitals; beloved mother of Robin Beddingfield, Cheryl Brim, and William Brim III; also four grandchildren. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund Tolbert and Isabel Tywman Tolbert; her brother, Ronald Tolbert; and a grandson, Charles Weems. Friends received Wednesday 11 a.m. – 12 Noon at SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219, (412) 621-9644 , where Service will be held immediately afterward at 12 Noon.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019