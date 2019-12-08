Home

MARILYN (TOLBERT) BRIM

MARILYN (TOLBERT) BRIM Obituary
BRIM MARILYN (TOLBERT)

Age 81, passed away peacefully on December 3, 2019. Marilyn was born in Pittsburgh, PA on January 18, 1938. She was a graduate of Shenley High School and Connelly Trade School. She was a Licensed Practical Nurse for many years in local VA Hospitals; beloved mother of Robin Beddingfield, Cheryl Brim, and William Brim III; also four grandchildren. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund Tolbert and Isabel Tywman Tolbert; her brother, Ronald Tolbert; and a grandson, Charles Weems. Friends received Wednesday 11 a.m. – 12 Noon at SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219, (412) 621-9644 , where Service will be held immediately afterward at 12 Noon.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
