BROWN MARILYN (CAREY)

Of Friendship Village, passed away peacefully after a lengthy illness on Wednesday, March 27, 2019. Born 1932 in Haverhill, MA, to Robert Francis and Ethel Bertha Carey, Marilyn moved to Washington, DC as a child. She earned her degree in Chemistry and Home Economics from the University of Maryland in 1954. It was while there that she met Edward, her devoted husband of 63 years. Immediately after marriage the couple moved to Manheim, Germany. While living abroad, Marilyn developed a love of travel which she nurtured for the next five decades. They returned stateside to the South Hills of Pittsburgh where she made a loving home for the rest of her life. Marilyn was an accomplished seamstress, talented gardener, and incredible cook. She was a member of the Women's Golf Association at St. Clair Country Club, the Pi Beta Phi Alumni Association, and St. Thomas More Church. She made beautiful clothing, and wore the latest fashions with style. In the mid 1970's after a short stint as an independent consultant, she joined the H J Heinz Co. as Director of the Consumer Test Kitchen. She is predeceased by her daughter, Alison; survived by her devoted husband, Edward; daughter, Linda; sisters, Helen Davis and Elizabeth Anne Hanna; many in-laws, nieces and nephews, and a devoted group of cherished friends. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Thomas More Church on Monday, April 1st at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations in her memory may be made to the Team Member Assistance Fund (TMAF) at Friendship Village, 1290 Boyce Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Funeral arrangements entrusted to BEINHAUER'S, 724-941-3211. Please add or view tributes at:

