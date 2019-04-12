ANDERSON MARILYN (COYLE) ECOFF

Age 69, of McMurray, formerly of Upper St. Clair, died from lung cancer on Thursday, April 11, 2019. She leaves behind her beloved husband of two years, Charles H. Anderson III; a son, William C. Ecoff of Pittsburgh; a brother, John W. (Elaine) Coyle Jr. of West Palm Beach, Florida; and three nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Audrey (McMasters) Coyle; and a niece, Rebecca Coyle. Marilyn was a 1966 graduate of Carrick High School and earned a bachelor's degree in Geology from the California University of Pennsylvania. Following brief careers in teaching and sales, she joined the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation in 1983 and retired 28 years later as a highway maintenance manager. Marilyn was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Peters Township for 42 years and was a lifelong supporter of Fairhaven United Methodist Church which she attended while growing up in Overbrook. She was passionate about politics and ran for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives in 1978. Marilyn loved adventure and traveled extensively in the U.S., Canada and Europe. She celebrated her German heritage as a member of the Teutonia Mannerchor in East Allegheny. She will be remembered most for delighting family and friends with stories about the humorous circumstances in which she often found herself. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Sunday, April 14, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where a funeral service will be held on Monday morning at 10:30 a.m. in the Chapel. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com