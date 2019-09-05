|
|
HENDRICKS MARILYN
On Tuesday, September 3, 2019. Beloved wife of Leonard H. Hendricks, Jr.; loving mother of Geoffrey Hendricks; sister of Judy Neborak, Beverly (Jason) Manne and Linda Weiss; sister-in-law of Wendy (John) Adelsberger; daughter of the late Joseph and Ilona Weiss. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Marilyn was a 1974 graduate of Allderdice High School, she then attended the Chaim Greenburg College in Jerusalem for a year and then University of Pittsburgh. She worked in the Accounting field in the 1980's and at the Rehabilitation Institute for five years. She also volunteered at the Humane Society animal shelter in Butler. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Friday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior (12-1 p.m.) Interment will be on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Bridgeville, PA. Contributions may be made to the Humane Society of Butler, 1015 Evans City Road, Renfrew, PA 16053.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 5, 2019