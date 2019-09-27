|
|
HOEING, OSF SR. MARILYN
On Sept. 25, 2019, age 87. Loving daughter of the late Clement and Dorothy Gootee Hoeing; sister of Karen Schneider, Gary Hoeing and the late Jeannine Stanalonis. Sister Marilyn entered the Sisters of St. Francis in Millvale from St. Wendelin's Parish in Pittsburgh in 1950. During her 58 years of ministry, Sister earned a Bachelor's degree in education as well as a Master's degree in Psychology and a Master's in Guidance and Counseling. Sister began her ministry teaching and after taking advances studies, she served as guidance counselor in several Catholic high schools. From 1982-1987, Sister served as associate director of staff development in the diocesan schools ofice. In 1992, she became assistant director in the diocesan office for parish services and in 1994, moved to director in that same office until 2002. In 2001, she was honored to receive the Manifesting of the Kingdom award from the Diocese of Pittsburgh. In 2010, Sister retired from active ministry to begin a ministry of prayer for her sisters and for the Church she so faithfully served. Sister completed her journey to God with her sisters at the Waters of Wexford. She was loved by those who cared for her and gained the appreciation of her fellow residents. Visitation at St. Alexis Church, 10090 Old Perry Hwy., Wexford, PA 15090 on Sat., Sept. 28, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Professional services trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LTD., Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sisters of St. Francis Retirement Fund, 212 Fowler Road, Warrendale, PA 15086. www.dalessandroltd.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 27, 2019