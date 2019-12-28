|
|
FINLAY MARILYN J.
Age 83, of Washington formerly of Crafton, PA passed away with her family by her side on December 26, 2019. Daughter of the late Jean and William P. Jessop. Loving mother of Cheryl (Jim) Muraco, Bill (Janet) Finlay and Cindy Ousley; cherished grandmother Jim (Shannon), Ryan, Christie, Tara (Cory), Blair, Carey and the late Adam, and six great-grandchildren; Dear sister of William (the late Patricia) Jessop and Charles (Virginia) Jessop; also survived by nieces and nephews. Marilyn loved doing word searches and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. She enjoyed playing bingo. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. A gathering of family and friends will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. until the time of service at 2:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to North Buffalo Presbyterian Church, 175 Carlisle Rd., Claysville, PA 15323, at heart.org, or American Diabetes Association at diabetes.org. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 28, 2019