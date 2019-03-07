PUGH MARILYN J.

Age 76, of Las Vegas, formerly of Bethel Park, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on February 28, 2019. Wife of 37 years to the late Thomas H. Pugh; mother of Robin (Anthony) Maglicco and the late Robert H. (Katheline survives) Pugh; grandmother of Jonathan R. Pugh, Stephen H. (Jessica) Pugh, and Matthew R. Pugh; sister of June McCormick of Montana and the late Robert (Roseanne survives) Friday; daughter of the late Charles and Kathryn Friday; also survived by nephews, Paul and Dale; and niece, Laurie. She graduated from St. Basil High School, attended Robert Morris University (Class of '89), and received an Associates degree in Paralegal studies. Prior to retirement, she worked for the Municipality of Bethel Park at the community center. She enjoyed making floral arrangements, camping at Slippery Rock, and traveling to the Bahamas to enjoy the sunshine. Services have been entrusted to the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, 15236. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at:

