ANDERSON MARILYN JEAN

Of Pittsburgh, age 74, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Marilyn was the daughter of the late Martin and late Versal (Kiehlmeier) Anderson; beloved sister of the late Valery Smith; loving aunt of Jennifer (Joseph) Stephenson of Hermitage, PA, and Aaron (Jessica) Smith of Charlotte, NC; and great-aunt of Alexis, Ashleigh Stephenson, and Wyatt Smith. Marilyn was an art teacher with Turtle Creek and Woodland Hills School Districts for 30 years. She was an avid world traveler and member of the Explorers Club of Pittsburgh. Marilyn was a local artist working and specializing in fiber arts, metal working, and various other media. She will be sadly missed by her family and many friends. As per her request, there will be no visitation. Her arrangements have been entrusted to the care of PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek, 412-823-9350. Memorial contributions may be made in Marilyn's name to Goodwill "By the Pound," 118 52nd Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15201. Online condolences may be made to www.laniganfuneralhome.com.