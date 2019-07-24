Home

Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapel at Providence Point
500 Providence Point Blvd
Pitsburgh, PA
MARILYN JEAN KOCH


1929 - 2019
MARILYN JEAN KOCH Obituary
KOCH MARILYN JEAN

Age 89, of Providence Point, Scott Twp., formerly of Florida Avenue in Mt. Lebanon, died peacefully on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. Daughter of the late Raymond and Genevieve Koch; sister of the late Richard Koch; survived by her cousins. Marilyn was much loved and will also be greatly missed by her friend and caregiver of over 50 years, Anita Tinnion, Anita's family, the staff and residents of Providence Point Personal Care and by her Florida Avenue neighbors. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Lebanon Presbyterian Church, joining as an 11-year old in 1941. Marilyn worked as a secretary for over 30 years at Gulf Oil. When Gulf moved its headquarters out of Pittsburgh, she became secretary to the lead pastor of First Presbyterian Church of Pittsburgh, Dr. Bruce Thielemann. All are welcome to attend her Memorial Service in the Chapel at Providence Point, 500 Providence Point Blvd., Pittsburgh (Scott Twp.), PA 15243, on Friday July 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.  In lieu of flowers, it was Marilyn's wish that memorials be made to local chapters of The Red Cross or The Salvation Army


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 24, 2019
