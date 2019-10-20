|
MUESKES MARILYN JOY
Mueskes, Marilyn Joy, age 85, of Whitehall, died on October 17, 2019, Joy was preceded in death and united in eternal love with her husband, Theodore G. "Ted" Mueskes and her adored mother, Julia Hawley Spirawk. She is survived by her son and devoted caretaker, Theodore Mueskes, Jr. (Eileen) of Whitehall; her loving daughter, Julia Ryder (Michael) of Huntington Beach, CA; and her brother, William "Butch" Spirawk of Groveland, FL. Her legacy lives on with her grandchildren, Cameron Mueskes of Whitehall, Chelsea, Luke and Matthew Ryder of Huntington Beach, CA and the late Christopher Mueskes. Joy was born on May 24, 1934 in Elmira, NY. She married Ted and celebrated 54 devoted years of marriage. The couple had three children (one deceased). Joy is admired for her dedication to motherhood, her service to St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church, her service to Whitehall Public Library, and her support of the poor and underprivileged. Friends will be received on Tuesday, October 22, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Wednesday at 9:15 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin Church, 5200 Greenridge Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15236 at 10:00 a.m. If desired, the family suggests contributions to St. Gabriel of the Sorrowful Virgin School. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 20, 2019