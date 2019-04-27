|
SAND MARILYN K. (KOENIG)
Age 87, of Ross Township, formerly of Spring Hill, on Friday, April 26, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Frederick G. Sand; mother of Robert (Kathy) Richter-Sand and Ronald (Darleen) Sand; grandmother of Erica and Matthew; great-grandmother of Eli, Layla, and Parsia. Family will welcome friends on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View), 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15229, where a service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. Marilyn taught in the Pittsburgh Public Schools and the Duquesne University Reading Clinic. Please offer condolences at schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019