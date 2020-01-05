|
|
BALLES MARILYN L.
Marilyn L. Balles, age 87, passed away peacefully on December 31, 2019 in Sandy, UT. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother, she is survived by her son, Dr. Mark Balles of Falmouth, ME; her daughters, Jennifer Baumann of Berkeley, CA and Laura Witt of Park City, UT; son-in-law, Thomas Witt; and two grandchildren. Marilyn was born in Pittsburgh, PA, on August 16, 1932, to Ralph and Mary Wilson Lunderstadt. She attended McKeesport High School, where she played first flute in the marching band. She graduated from Indiana State Teachers College, in Indiana, PA. Marilyn married her true love, Toby J. Balles, in 1954, and then lived for a short time in Oak Ridge, TN, and Wethersfield, CT. She worked as a kindergarten and first grade teacher, taking joy in her young students, before dedicating herself to her own children and family. Marilyn lived for almost 50 years in Pittsford, NY. A long-time member of the garden club there, Marilyn loved gardening and was a talented flower arranger. In recent years, she moved to Columbia, MD and then Sandy, UT to be close to her daughter and grandchildren. A sweet and loving person, Marilyn's smile always brightened the day of those around her. Services will be held at 4:00 pm on Tuesday, January 7th , at LARKIN SUNSET LAWN, Salt Lake City, preceded by visitation at 3:00 p.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 5, 2020