TROY MARILYN L. (GALLAGHER)
Age 91 of Carolina Shores, NC, formerly of the North Hills, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Valentine F. Troy, Jr.; loving mother of David (Daryl) Troy, Patty (Tom) Fadok, Valentine F. Troy III, Karen Troy, Peggy (Jim) Lane, Rob (Robin) Troy, Carol (Gary) Schmitt, Gay (Steve) Velette and the late Louise (Jack) Braun. She is also survived by twenty-one grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., in the St. Sebastian Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023. To offer condolences please visit:
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019