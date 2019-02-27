Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
1032 Perry Highway
Pittsburgh, PA 15237
(412) 364-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN TROY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN L. (GALLAGHER) TROY

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARILYN L. (GALLAGHER) TROY Obituary
TROY MARILYN L. (GALLAGHER)

Age 91 of Carolina Shores, NC, formerly of the North Hills, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019.  She was the beloved wife of the late Valentine F. Troy, Jr.; loving mother of David (Daryl) Troy, Patty (Tom) Fadok, Valentine F. Troy III, Karen Troy, Peggy (Jim) Lane, Rob (Robin) Troy, Carol (Gary) Schmitt, Gay (Steve) Velette and the late Louise (Jack) Braun. She is also survived by twenty-one grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10:30 a.m., in the St. Sebastian Church. EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Good Samaritan Hospice, 134 Marwood Rd., Cabot, PA 16023. To offer condolences please visit:


www.brandtfuneralhome.com 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of H.P. Brandt Funeral Home, Inc
Download Now