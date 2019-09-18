|
|
LUCARELLI MARILYN "CHUBY"
Of North Versailles, age 77, on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Loving mother of Vincent (Jennifer Schubert) DelGross, Robert (Shi) DelGrosso and Paula (William) Petach; cherished grandmother of Alexis and Dominique Pentach and Nicholas, Gianna and Athena DelGrosso; sister of Bernadette (Bobby) Marcoz, Debbie (late Guy) DiMatteo and Joseph (Marilyn) Lucarello. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Chuby was devoted to her family and loved her Italian and Serbian heritage. She had a passion for dancing and playing the accordian. Chuby was employed at Express Scripts for 14 years. Arrangements are private, under the direction of PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019