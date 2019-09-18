Home

POWERED BY

Services
Patrick T Lanigan Funeral Home
700 Linden Ave
East Pittsburgh, PA 15112
412-824-8800
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN LUCARELLI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN "CHUBY" LUCARELLI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARILYN "CHUBY" LUCARELLI Obituary
LUCARELLI MARILYN "CHUBY"

Of North Versailles, age 77, on Sunday, September 15, 2019. Loving mother of Vincent (Jennifer Schubert) DelGross, Robert (Shi) DelGrosso and Paula (William) Petach; cherished grandmother of Alexis and Dominique Pentach and Nicholas, Gianna and Athena DelGrosso; sister of Bernadette (Bobby) Marcoz, Debbie (late Guy) DiMatteo and Joseph (Marilyn) Lucarello. She is also survived by nieces and nephews. Chuby was devoted to her family and loved her Italian and Serbian heritage. She had a passion for dancing and playing the accordian. Chuby was employed at Express Scripts for 14 years. Arrangements are private, under the direction of PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC; 700 Linden Ave. at Cable; East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARILYN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now