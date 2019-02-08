Home

POWERED BY

Services
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARILYN KARAFFA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARILYN M. KARAFFA

Obituary Condolences Flowers

MARILYN M. KARAFFA Obituary
KARAFFA MARILYN M.

Age 68, of Penn Hills, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Karaffa, Jr.; loving mother of Adam Karaffa and the late Stephen Karaffa.; daughter of the late James and Gladys O'Connor; Nunny of, Tristan Luke Karaffa and Nicole Karaffa; sister of Maureen C. (William L.) McVicker of Pleasant Hills; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on February 9, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 5 p.m. in the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, 11311 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills 15235. Interment private.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.