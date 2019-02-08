|
KARAFFA MARILYN M.
Age 68, of Penn Hills, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Stephen Karaffa, Jr.; loving mother of Adam Karaffa and the late Stephen Karaffa.; daughter of the late James and Gladys O'Connor; Nunny of, Tristan Luke Karaffa and Nicole Karaffa; sister of Maureen C. (William L.) McVicker of Pleasant Hills; also survived by nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on February 9, 2019, from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. with a memorial service to follow at 5 p.m. in the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, 11311 Frankstown Road, Penn Hills 15235. Interment private.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 8, 2019