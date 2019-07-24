MALONEY MARILYN (LADLEY)

Age 89, of West Mifflin peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, July 22, 2019. Loving wife of 69 years to WIlliam D. Maloney; adored mother of Dale Maloney, Leslie (Tim) Holoman, and Lisa (Randy) May; cherished grandmother of Daniel, Krystal, Ryan (Kristin), Tom (Emily), Ashleigh, and Lindsay; great-grandmother of Addyson, Aaron, Cameron, Colin, Henry, and Charlie. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Wilma Ladley and her brothers, Thomas and David Ladley. Marilyn was a long time member of Greenfield Presbyterian Church where she played the organ for 40 years, until she became the guest organist at Lebanon Presbyterian Church. She loved her family, enjoyed golfing and going on family vacations. Marilyn will be dearly missed by all those who love her. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, July 26, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A Blessing Service will be held in the Funeral Home's Chapel on Friday at 12 p.m. Interment at Lebanon Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marilyn's honor to Lebanon Presbyterian Church. Online condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.