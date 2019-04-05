|
McKNIGHT MARILYN (LUCAS)
Age 94, in Overland Park, Kansas, formerly of Avalon, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Wife of the late William J. Lucas and James A. McKnight; loving mother of Lynn Schneider (Tom) of Overland Park, KS, Robert Lucas of Ft. Pierce, FL., Gail Ross (Cal) of McKees Rocks and the late William M. Lucas; grandmother of Mark Schneider (Tina), Ryan Schneider (Jennifer) and Jason Lucas; proud great-grandma of Jack, Lucas, Trent and Gabrielle Schneider. Family and friends will be received Monday, April 8, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 1 p.m. at the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1014 California Ave., Avalon, (412-766-5600). Burial will follow in Allegheny County Memorial Park. Family suggests memorials to Ascend Hospice, 4550 W. 109th Street, Suite 210, Overland Park, KS 66211. Condolences may be offered shared at
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 5, 2019