On Monday, July 29, 2019, age 85, of Trafford.  She was the wife of Jack Thurn; dear mother of Luanne S. Kolleda and Julie K. (Kevin) Gluck; grandmother of Josh, Cameron, Aaron, Alexandra, Ashtyn and Liam; also great-granddaughter Luna and special cousin Jean Howard.  Friends received Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WM. O. PEARCE FUNERAL HOME INC., 318 Wall Avenue, Pitcairn, where services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. with Rev. Geoff Rach officiating.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 30, 2019
