|
|
KINDLING MARILYN RUBASH
Of Turtle Creek, age 76, died peacefully on Tuesday, January 14, 2020. Marilyn was the beloved wife of Thomas Kindling for 38 years. Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Elizabeth Rubash. She is also survived by many cousins. Marilyn was a graduate of Turtle Creek High School. She began her work career as a secretary for Westinghouse at the R &D Center in Churchill. She later was employed for a few years at White Westinghouse in downtown Pittsburgh, until becoming an Executive Assistant with Alcoa. She retired from Alcoa as a Senior Executive Assistant with over 20 years of service. Friends are welcome on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave., Turtle Creek (412-824-7515) where a Funeral Service will be held on Saturday 11 a.m. Marilyn will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Kopy Kat Sanctuary, P.O. Box 241, Delmont, PA 15626 or www.kopykatsanctuary.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020