|
|
WEISMAN MARILYN
On Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Weisman; beloved mother of Rhonda Horvitz and Nelson "Craig" (Karyn) Weisman; cherished grandmother "G" of Rachel (Jeff) Bittenbender, Shana and Sarah Horvitz and Lou Weisman. Graveside Service and Interment will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Betty Rosenberg/ Parkway Jewish Center Cemetery, Wilkins Twp. Contributions may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019