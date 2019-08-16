Home

Services
Ralph Schugar, Inc. Funeral Chapel
5509 Centre Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15232
(412) 621-8282
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Betty Rosenberg/ Parkway Jewish Center Cemetery
MARILYN WEISMAN

MARILYN WEISMAN Obituary
WEISMAN MARILYN

On Wednesday, August 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Herbert Weisman; beloved mother of Rhonda Horvitz and Nelson "Craig" (Karyn) Weisman; cherished grandmother "G" of Rachel (Jeff) Bittenbender, Shana and Sarah Horvitz and Lou Weisman. Graveside Service and Interment will be held on Friday at 2 p.m. at the Betty Rosenberg/ Parkway Jewish Center Cemetery, Wilkins Twp. Contributions may be made to a . Arrangements entrusted to RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., family owned and operated. www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 16, 2019
