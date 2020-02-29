Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
(724) 478-1244
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Apollo, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARINO FASANO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARINO MARIO FASANO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARINO MARIO FASANO Obituary
FASANO MARINO MARIO

Marino Mario Fasano, 92, of South Park, formerly of Allegheny Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Marino proudly served our country as a radio operator with the United States Army during World War II. He worked as a lab technician at the U.S. Steel Research Lab in Monroeville for more than 30 years, retiring in 1983. Marino is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Theresa M. (Kasuba) Fasano; children, Linda M. (David) Bell of Bethel Park, Angelo M. (Lillian) Fasano of Mason, OH, Thomas M. (Clarissa) Fasano of Windsor, CO; grandchildren, Cassie (Brian) Powell, Luke Fasano, Brian Betchoski, Chloe' Fasano, Shanna Fasano, Aaron Fasano; great-grandchildren, Emma and Jacob Powell; goddaughter Julie Booth; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends will be received on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Vincent Zidek, O.S.B. as celebrant. Interment in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift, with military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions made in Marino's memory to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, 116 North Plaza, Apollo, PA 15613, or to the Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza, New Haven, CT, 06510. For a more detailed obituary, or to send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARINO's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -