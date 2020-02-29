|
FASANO MARINO MARIO
Marino Mario Fasano, 92, of South Park, formerly of Allegheny Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Marino proudly served our country as a radio operator with the United States Army during World War II. He worked as a lab technician at the U.S. Steel Research Lab in Monroeville for more than 30 years, retiring in 1983. Marino is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Theresa M. (Kasuba) Fasano; children, Linda M. (David) Bell of Bethel Park, Angelo M. (Lillian) Fasano of Mason, OH, Thomas M. (Clarissa) Fasano of Windsor, CO; grandchildren, Cassie (Brian) Powell, Luke Fasano, Brian Betchoski, Chloe' Fasano, Shanna Fasano, Aaron Fasano; great-grandchildren, Emma and Jacob Powell; goddaughter Julie Booth; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends will be received on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in St. James Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Vincent Zidek, O.S.B. as celebrant. Interment in St. Gertrude Cemetery, Vandergrift, with military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions made in Marino's memory to the St. Vincent De Paul Society, 116 North Plaza, Apollo, PA 15613, or to the Knights of Columbus, 1 Columbus Plaza, New Haven, CT, 06510. For a more detailed obituary, or to send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 29, 2020