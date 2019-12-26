|
MANCINI MARIO ANTHONY
It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of our Father, Mario Anthony Mancini, at the age of 93, on Saturday, December 21, 2019, of Mt. Lebanon; originally from Stowe Township. Husband of the late Anna (Panza) Mancini; loving father of Mary Ann (Bob) Rondinelli, Natalie (Tom) Zamanski, Nick Mancini and Greg (Terry) Mancini; Pap-pap of Lisa Rondinelli (Mark Seris), Dominic (Samantha) Rondinelli, Kara (Mickey) Droney, Jeana (Cory) Dollear, Devon and Patrick Mancini; and proud great-grandfather of Annabelle, Jimmy, Cora, Tommy, Jillian, Joey and Genevieve; son of the late Nicola and Arcangela Mancini. Mario served in the Army as a Sergeant during WWII and then attended the University of Pittsburgh. He worked for the U.S. Post Office early in his career and in 1965 became the owner of Pittsburgh Casing Company in the Strip District. He was a member of the "We Ten" and the P.A.A. for many years. Mario enjoyed life, especially watching the Steelers, Pirates and Pitt sports, dancing the polka, telling stories of his time in the service and taking trips to Atlantic City casinos. Mario will be remembered as a man who loved his family and had a dynamic, feisty personality that enchanted everyone he met. Family and friends are welcome on Saturday, December 28, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Road, McKees Rocks (Kennedy Township), PA 15136, (412) 504-2000. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 11:30 a.m. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be donated in Mario's name to: Father Ryan Arts Center, 420 Chartiers Ave., McKees Rocks, PA 15136.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 26, 2019