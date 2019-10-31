Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
KAIB MARION A. (ERK)

Age 98, of Mt. Troy, on October 29, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA on October 23, 1921. Daughter of the late Louis and Mary (Simandle) Erk; beloved wife of the late Louis A. Kaib; loving mother of Lawrence (Marie) Kaib, Thomas (Carla) Kaib and the late Louis (Malene) Kaib; sister of  the late June Mares, Charles Erk, and Bud Erk. Also survived by eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Family will welcome friends on Friday from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 388 Center Avenue, West View, PA 15229, where a Blessing Service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. Marion graduated from Millvale High School, where she was a Drum Major.  She enjoyed crossword puzzles, playing bingo, reading, and knitting. Marion was a Magician's Assistant and also volunteered at the Mt. Troy Fire Hall. She loved her animals, especially her poodles and cats, and being with her family. Please pay tribute at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
