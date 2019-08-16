|
McMILLAN MARION ADAMS
Went to be with the Lord Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Juniper Village of Forest Hills, two days shy of her 96th birthday. Born August 16, 1923, on Cheung Chao Island, Hong Kong, to missionary parents Richard and Belle (Edgar) Adams, she grew up at the Indian Mission, Apache, Oklahoma, graduated from Sterling College, Kansas, and taught Home Economics. She married Rev. John McMillan, July 23, 1948, whom she met at the Reformed Presbyterian National Conference. They served Reformed Presbyterian congregations in Sparta, IL, Coldenham, NY, Marion, IA and Endwell, NY. When her children were in college, she returned to school to get a Masters in English Education and taught English. In retirement they continued to serve in Japan, Ireland, Canada and Scotland. She enjoyed gardening, canning, and hosting guests. She is survived by her children, Richard (Linda) McMillan, Jane (Gordon) Keddie, and Donald (Jean) McMillan; seven grandchildren, Morgan (Brian) Clinton, Matthew (Adrienne) McMillan, Donald Keddie, Iain (Erin) Keddie, David (Christina) Keddie, Philip (Miriam) McMillan, Kyle McMillan; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Bruce Adams and Ruth Spear. She was preceded in death by her husband, John; siblings, Roy Adams and Lois Graham. Marion could handle anything that came along in a calm manner and was faithful in all her tasks, willing to do what was needed. She is much loved and will be dearly missed. Viewing and visitation on Friday, August 23, 2019, 6-8 p.m. at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221. The family will receive friends at Covenant Fellowship Reformed Presbyterian Church, 1300 Swissvale Ave., Wilkinsburg, PA 15221, on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at 10 a.m. for one half hour prior to the funeral service at 10:30 a.m. Interment will follow in the Reformed Presbyterian Cemetery of New Galilee at 2:30 p.m.