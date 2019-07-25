Home

King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
724-443-2500
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
King Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
2841 Woodland Circle
Allison Park, PA 15101
MARION ANN (STUDENY) RUHL


1933 - 2019
MARION ANN (STUDENY) RUHL Obituary
RUHL MARION ANN (STUDENY)

Age 86, of Pittsburgh, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Born February 18, 1933 in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Caroline (Rumpler) Studeny and wife of the late William Ruhl. She is survived by her sons, William (Kip) Ruhl and Glenn "Bud" (Carol) Ruhl; daughter, Sharyn Ruby and her companion, Bob; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and her devoted sister, Arlene (Edward) Shearer. Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 25, at the King Funeral Home. She will be laid to rest at Allegheny County Memorial Park in Allison Park. In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations may be made in honor of Marion to the Reformed Presbyterian Home, 2344 Perrysville Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15214. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Marion's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 25, 2019
