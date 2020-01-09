|
ROMANOWSKI MARION B. (SARNA)
Age 99, of Pittsburgh, died on Sunday, January 5, 2020, at Marion Hall in Pittsburgh. Born August 31, 1920, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late John and Magdeline Sarna. Marion worked for Oliver Iron & Steel, Homestead Valve, the Holy Family Institute, and for Koontz Equipment Company. She liked bowling, line dancing, playing cards, gardening, crafts, crocheting, puzzles, going to Eat'n Park, and she was a HUGE Steelers fan. She belonged to the Emsworth Ladies Volunteer Fire Auxiliary, the Sacred Heart Ladies Auxilary, the Sacred Heart Centering Group, was a volunteer at Greenstone Church, and also volunteered for Meals on Wheels. Marion strongly believed the secret to a long life is walking, walking, walking. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, the late Walter Romanowski and a daughter, Judean. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Jan Romanowski and wife Diana; two daughters and sons-in-law, Barbara Negri and husband Joe, and Lisa Wilson and husband Ron. She is also survived by eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Friends will be received on Thursday from 2 p.m. until the time of a blessing service at 4 p.m. at the ORION C. PINKERTON FUNERAL HOME, 1014 California Ave., Avalon. Interment will take place on Friday at 10 a.m. at Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the St. Jude Foundation, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020