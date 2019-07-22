WEIN MARION (MANDEL) (BLATTNER)

Age 89, of Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh, PA passed away July 21, 2019 at The Charles Morris Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, after living at Jewish Aging Association's Residence at Weinberg Village assisted living facility since 2013. Marion was born September 20, 1929 to Frank and Ida (Mallinger) Mandel on Nicholson St. in Squirrel Hill. Marion's greatest love was for her children, Steven (Lori) Blattner, Joe (Jane) Blattner, and Eileen (Peter) Sposato; and stepson, Tom (Tania) Wein; along with her grandchildren, Robin (Jake) Galik, and Michael Blattner, Frank and Annie Sposato, Rachel (Tieff) Wein Madden, Hanna, Dacota and Noah Wein; as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her four siblings that she loved dearly, Joseph, Saul, and Martin Mandel, and Ruth Mandel Ganz Fargotstein. She was also predeceased by her husband of 16 years, Richard J. Blattner, and father of their three children, and her second husband of 34 years, Victor M. Wein, originally of Clarion, PA. After the passing of her 1st husband, Richard, Marion at the young age of 35, became an active real estate agent for Blanche Greenberger Real Estate Agency, making many friends and contacts that she carried late in life. Her life was full of friends and those who loved her from her Class of June 1947 at Taylor Allderdice, where she spent many hours helping with their reunions, her Jewish War Veteran's relationships as their long-standing communications chair, her love for music, and mostly her love of her Jewish faith. Visitation Tuesday, 10:00 a.m., Funeral services 11:00 at Congregation Beth Shalom, 5915 Beacon St., Pgh., PA 15217 with burial at the Beth Shalom Cemetery in Millvale, PA, with a light luncheon provided after the cemetery service for friends and family at Congregation Beth Shalom. Shiva, Tuesday evening at Beth Shalom at 7:00 p.m. Shiva Wednesday eve at Joe and Jane Blattner's, 6120 Turnberry Dr., Nevillewood 15142 at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, you may please make a donation to Jewish Aging Association at JAA, 200 JHF Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15217 to honor the memory of Marion. Professional servies trusted to D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville.

