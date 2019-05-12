Home

MARION (SOLOMON) BYER

MARION (SOLOMON) BYER Obituary
BYER MARION (SOLOMON)

On Saturday, May 11, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Samuel Byer; beloved mother of Elyse (Ben) Marsh; much loved grandmother of Sara and Jonathan Marsh; sister of the late Bernice (Sidney) Klein; sister-in-law of the late Harold (Sylvia) Byer; also survived by nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins and dear friends. Everyone who knew Marion felt fortunate to have had her in their lives. She will live on in the hearts of many. Services at RALPH SCHUGAR CHAPEL, INC., 5509 Centre Avenue, Shadyside on Monday at 1 p.m. Visitation one hour prior to services 12 - 1 p.m. Interment West View Cemetery of Rodef Shalom Congregation. Contributions may be made to a . www.schugar.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 12, 2019
