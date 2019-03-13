WILKINS MARION ELIZABETH

First Lady of Wilkinsburg, Mrs. Grover H. Wilkins, a prominent civic leader, died at her home Monday, March 11, 2019, at the age of 98. She was born in West Homestead, Allegheny County December 1, 1920 and resided in Wilkinsburg for eighty years. Her leadership included Forbes Hospital Advisory committee, the Community Service Club, and the Wilkinsburg Council of Republican Women as well as a volunteer to the well baby clinic and meals-on-wheels. She was also honored with a life membership for her service for the Wilkinsburg Council PTA. Survived by her three children, John G. Wilkins, Sandra R. Wilkins both of Wilkinsburg and James R. (Cheryl) Wilkins of Forest Hills; grandchildren, Craig (Susan) Wilkins of Allison Park, Amber of Forest Hills and Lynette (Doug) Luster of Navarre, FL.; and great-grandchildren, Cohen, Olivia, and Josie Wilkins of Allison Park and Michael Luster and Charlotte Luster of Navarre, FL. She was preceded in death by her husband, Grover H. Wilkins who died in 1967; and a son, William A. who died in 1993; beloved sister of the late Andrew L. Dwyer and Kathleen A. Van Newkirk. Friends received, Thursday 2-8 p.m. and Friday 9:30 a.m. until the Blessing Service at 11 a.m.,which will be officiated by Deacon Herb Riley at SOXMAN FUNERAL HOMES, LTD./ROTH CHAPEL, 7450 Saltsburg Road (at Universal Road) Penn Hills. Interment in the family plot at Homewood Cemetery, Squirrel Hill.