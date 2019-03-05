BOOKER MARION JEAN (DAVIS)

After a well-and richly-lived 87 years, died on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at her home in Sacramento, CA. She moved to Sacramento from her place of birth, Pittsburgh, PA following her 2012 marriage to her husband, Stanley Booker, who gravely misses her and mourns her passing. Marion was born on August 30, 1931, to former Central Baptist Assistant Pastor Harold Tinker and his wife Pearl, both now deceased. She attended Schenley High School and subsequently married her first husband, Isaiah Davis, Jr., also deceased. Through her marriage to Isaiah she became mother to her four children: Natalie Jean Davis, Eric Isaiah Davis, Kirk Alan Davis and Kent Evan Davis. Marion was a championship tennis player and earned numerous awards and titles in the Greater Pittsburgh area and beyond. She later took up golf and attained the same level of success in the Raleigh, North Carolina area where she resided with her second husband, Dr. Roland Barnes. Marion relocated to Pittsburgh after his passing. Marion was preceded in death by her twin sister, Joan; sisters, Josephine Thomas, Arlette Bloxon, Virginia Harris; and older brother, Billy Tinker. Marion was much admired and loved, both in Pittsburgh and in Sacramento. Her passing will leave a great void in the lives of her husband and her children. She is survived by her brothers, Harold (Alfreda) Tinker Jr., Hilton (Janice) Tinker; along with her sisters, Iris Chadish and Delores Ramsey; her four children; and grandchildren, Ross Ferguson, Erica Ferguson, Eric Davis, Jr., and Justin Davis; best friend, Harriet Lightfoot, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives. A memorial service will be held on March 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Central Baptist Church, 2200 Wylie Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.