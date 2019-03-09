PAFFORD MARION KLEE

Age 93 of Las Vegas, Nevada (formerly of Pittsburgh), passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Beloved wife of 53 years to her late husband, William Herman Pafford; loving mother of Ronald (Maxine) Pafford of Las Vegas and the late Judith and her husband, John Rohal of Pittsburgh; cherished grandma of Lori (Jesse) Foster of South Park, Lisa Pafford of North Canton, Ohio, Amy (Eric) Dillenbeck of Shaker Heights, Ohio, and Jennifer (Jorge) Njoroge of Dover, Ohio; adored great-gram of Andrew, Pete, Anna, Sam, Sarah, Kenya, and Rylee. Marion was a joy to be around. She made you smile with her singing and bling. Marion loved to play cards and share time with her grand and great-grandchildren, they were the love of her life. She will be forever kept in their hearts. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 9 p.m., at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pittsburgh. A Blessing Service will be held on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10 a.m., in the funeral home's chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Marion's honor to The at , to Autism Speaks at www.autismspeaks.org, or to research Juvenile Diabetes at www2.jdrf.org. Online condolences may be left at:

www.jeffersonmemorial.biz