LAMBERT MARION (MEAGER)
Age 76, of Bridgeville, on November 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Thomas Lambert; loving mother of Thomas (Robin) Lambert, Elizabeth (John) Kratchovila, the late David Lambert, and his wife, Deanna who survives; cherished grandmother of Chase (Audrieanna), John (Amy), Anna, Andrew, Jackson and Emily; brother of the late William (Linda) Meager and Richard (the late Fran) Meager; also several nieces and nephews. Marion was retired from Federated Investors. She cherished her marriage of 53 years with her late husband and adored her children and grandchildren. Family and friends received on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019