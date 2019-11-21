Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARION LAMBERT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARION (MEAGER) LAMBERT

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARION (MEAGER) LAMBERT Obituary
LAMBERT MARION (MEAGER)

Age 76, of Bridgeville, on November 18, 2019.  Beloved wife of the late Thomas Lambert; loving mother of Thomas (Robin) Lambert, Elizabeth (John) Kratchovila, the late David Lambert, and his wife, Deanna who survives; cherished grandmother of Chase (Audrieanna), John (Amy), Anna, Andrew, Jackson and Emily; brother of the late William (Linda) Meager and Richard (the late Fran) Meager; also several nieces and nephews.  Marion was retired from Federated Investors.  She cherished her marriage of 53 years with her late husband and adored her children and grandchildren.   Family and friends received on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. and Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME INC.,  3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m.  View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARION's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -