NOWAK MARION

Age 85, of Scott Twp., on Monday, July 22, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Maureen O'Neill Nowak; son of the late Walter and Rose Hartz Nowak; loving father of Kathleen (Edward) Hirata and Colleen (Daniel) Michalski; brother of the late Walter Nowak; dear grandfather of Faith, Luke, Nicholas, Catherine, Lauren. Mr Nowak was a graduate of Carnegie High School and was employed by Superior Steel. He was a proud veteran of the US Navy and a yeoman having trained in the Great Lakes, San Francisco, Pearl Harbor, and Japan on submarines. He served on the US Wahoo. He studied at Duquesne University on the GI Bill with a BS in journalism. He was on the golf team. Marion also did work for the MDA as public relations manager for eight years organizing backyard carnival fundraising ideas where kids who held carnivals got to ride on the Goodship Lollipop and entered into a raffle to get on the Paul Shannon show. He also took MDA children to Pittsburgh Pirates games and Christmas parties. Marion was widowed at a young age, but managed to raise two daughters as a single father. He then went on the work for Centre Video, based in State College, PA, and managed the Pittsburgh area. With cable TV just starting out in the 1970's, he went on to work for TCI, where he eventually became the northeast regional manager before being named a Vice President. After growing the organization he retired in 1995. Church and faith were huge in his life. He was a loyal friend to many throughout his life. He was known to be very generous to many individuals and organizations. He loved golf and read several newspapers a day. He enjoyed spending a lot of time in Hilton Head, SC, and enjoyed the water and the beach. He was an amazing father and grandfather. He had many loyal friends, neighbors, coworkers, golf buddies, church friends and lifelong friends from Carnegie. He never forgot his roots and always supported his church, Catholic education, St. Vincent de Paul Society and the Carnegie Library. Friends welcome Thursday 2-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Friday in SS. Simon and Jude Church. Burial with military honors 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies. In lieu of flowers, donations suggested to a . www.slaterfuneral.com.