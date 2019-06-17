RIEMER MARION PHYLLIS

Age 86, on June 16, 2019. Beloved wife of 49 years to Morris Riemer; loving mother of Helene (Michael) Berman, and stepsons, Jerry (Susan Kraham), Barry (Ann), and Sanford (Barb Feige); cherished Bubbie of Matthew Berman, Erika Berman, Eric (Chava) Riemer, Danny (Sheera and the late Meira Bresler) Riemer, Aliza (Chanan) Strassman, Jennifer (James) Cataline, Beth (Maurice) Verano, and Adam Riemer; as well as eight great-grandchildren. Marion was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Esther Covel; and sister, Pauline Shorr. The family would like to thank her caregiver, Lavonna Nelson, as well as the staff of Sivitz Hospice. Contributions may be made to the Jewish Association on Aging, 200 JHF Dr., Pgh., PA 15217. Graveside service will be held at the Poale Zedeck Memorial Park on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. Arrangements entrusted to the GESHER HACHAIM JEWISH BURIAL SOCIETY.