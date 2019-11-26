|
|
CAMPBELL MARION PRIATKO "RUSTY"
Of North Huntingdon, formerly of North Braddock, age 90, has fallen asleep in the Lord on Monday, November 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Katherine (Pohlut) and Andrew Priatko. Preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Keady Campbell in 1983. Cherished mother of Hugh and Diane Rhodes (Don), sister of William Priatko, Terry Bonacci and the late John and George Priatko; grandmother of Donald and Elizabeth Rhodes and aunt to numerous nieces, nephews and their children. Marion was the co-owner of Campbell's Service Center (Sunoco, now Marathon) in North Huntingdon along with her late husband, Hugh. The station opened on Clay Pike in 1963 as a two bay repair shop with Sinclair gasoline, milk and bread. Marion expertly managed the finances and supported Hugh to grow the business to 14 pumps, full and self-service with five bays. Their son, Hugh, is now the owner. A former employee of US Steel, ET Works and Household Finance in Braddock, prior to marriage. She was a Scott High majorette, the judge of election in her ward for many years, crocheted, decorated cakes and kept an immaculate home while caring for her family. She enjoyed hosting family holidays and planning high school class reunions and was known for her kindness to all. She and Hugh built their home by hand over six years. Marion was diagnosed with Type I diabetes at age 22 and has been a role model for 68 years to all her knew her for her will to fight and to persevere. May God grant her eternal life with the Saints. Friends welcome Saturday, 6-8 p.m. and Sunday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon, PA. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com. A Parastas service will be held at 7 p.m. on Sunday in the funeral home. A Funeral service will be held in St. Stephen's Byzantine Catholic Church, 90 Bethel Drive, North Huntingdon on Monday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m. PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH. Marion and her family wish to thank her friends and neighbors for their friendship, and all of those involved in her care through the years, especially Drs. James O'Toole, Rajamohanty, and Rajupet and all of the caregivers. Memorial donations may be made to St. Stephen's Church.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 26, 2019